New Delhi, June 2: Google has introduced a new app called Google AI Edge Gallery for users to use AI tools on their devices. The app will let its users to run a range of open-source AI models locally. Users can carry out generative AI tasks such as chatting with an assistant or asking questions about images. One of the most distinctive features of this application is that it can work completely offline.

Google AI Edge Gallery is a new experimental app that gives its users access to generative AI models on their devices. It is currently available for Android users, while support for iOS devices is expected to roll out soon to expand its reach to wider users. Once the AI models are downloaded, the app works offline. It will allow to explore a range of creative and practical tools, including chatting with AI, asking questions about images, testing different prompts, and experimenting with multiple AI models.

Google AI Edge Gallery Features

Google AI Edge Gallery includes a lightweight runtime that will help models to run optimally. Additionally, the app offers integration with Hugging Face for users to discover and download pre-trained models for different tasks and use cases. Google AI Edge Gallery offers quick access to developer resources, which include links to model cards and source code. It has the ability to run everything locally and fully offline. All AI processing takes place directly on the device. Users can also choose from various models available through Hugging Face, with the flexibility to switch between them and compare how each performs for different tasks.

Google AI Edge Gallery comes with an "Ask Image" feature, which will allow users to upload an image and ask questions about it to generate descriptions, identify objects, or solve visual problems. The "AI Chat" feature will enable multi-turn conversations with an on-device AI assistant. The "Prompt Lab" can be useful for tasks such as summarising text, rewriting content, generating code, or experimenting with custom prompts. Users can also access performance insights like real-time benchmarks.

