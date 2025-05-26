POVA Curve 5G launch date in India is confirmed on May 29, 2025. The smartphone maker has started teasing the upcoming Curve 5G on social media platforms. In a recent post shared on May 26, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), the company compared the POVA Curve 5G design with the iPhone 16. The smartphone will come with a 7.45mm thickness and will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor and paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and may be offered in two storage variants, which are likely 128GB and 256GB. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POVA Curve 5G Design

Everyone wants to be slim these days. But we outcurve the competition. Say hello to POVA Curve 5G. Launching on 29th May. Pre-book now at your nearest retail store.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/3awEPrgxA8 — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 26, 2025

