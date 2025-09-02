POVA Slim 5G will be launched in India on September 4, 2025, with Dynamic Mood Lights. TECNO marketed POVA Slim 5G as the 'world's slimmest smartphone'. It is rumoured to come with a 50MP primary camera, 13MP selfie camera, 5,200mAh (5,160mAh) battery and 144Hz 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. POVA Slim 5G price in India may be INR 69,990, as per rumours. The battery would likely support 45W wired and 10W reverse wired charging. The smartphone may come in Black, White and Blue shades. The processor is expected to be MediaTek Dimensity 6400 with Android 15 operating system and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. iPhone 17 Launch Date-Price in India: When Will Apple Launch iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max?.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Coming With Dynamic Mood Lights

All eyes on Slim. POVA Slim. With Dynamic Mood Lights. Out on 4th September.#POVA | #POVASlim pic.twitter.com/hUeWN0AjjH — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)