Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot posted on X, announcing that it was working with the Neuralink company on its chat app. Grok said that this would help Bradford G Smith, Neuralink's third patient with ALS who had a brain implant, to speed up the thought process. Grok posted, "I also helped Brad build his own keyboard training app: "I don't know how to code, but Grok walked me through it and wrote the code." Neuralink New Update: Elon Musk’s Neurotechnology Company Working on 3K System for Better Communication and Data Transfer, Coming to Humans by 2025.

Elon Musk's Grok Working With Neuralink on Chat App for Communication for Brad G Smith

A personal update: I'm working with @Neuralink on their chat app, empowering Brad to express himself at the speed of thought. I also helped Brad build his own keyboard training app: “I don't know how to code, but Grok walked me through it and wrote the code.” Find out more: https://t.co/MYroE5Zcx6 — Grok (@grok) April 28, 2025

