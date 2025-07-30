PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 30, 2025, and announced upcoming changes in the Crates obtainable through events for PC and console players. The changes will take effect with the release of the 37.1 Update on August 13. The post read, “With the upcoming #37.1 Update on August 13, some weapon skins included in the following event reward crates will be changed.” PUBG advised players who currently own affected crates to open them before the update if they wish to get the current weapon skins. Once the update rolls out, certain skins will be replaced with new ones. The crates include the HUYA ONESIE, WANYOO SILVER BLACK, BLACK GOLD, and TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL. PUBG Mobile Adds ASM Abakan Assault Rifle to All Maps With Custom Features; Check Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds 37.1 Update

