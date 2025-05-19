PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG Battlegrounds) support team shared a post on May 19, 2025, on X (previously Twitter) and informed players about an upcoming maintenance for console update 35.2. As per the post, live servers will enter maintenance for around 9 hours on May 22 at 1:00 AM UTC / 10:00 AM KST (May 22, 6:30 AM IST). The update is expected to enhance the gaming experience for console users. After the maintenance is completed, all the features and improvements from PUBG Battlegrounds console update 35.2 will be available for players. PUBG Mobile Introduces Pillar UAZ Vehicle to Rondo Map With Guarded Windows; Check Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds Console Update 35.2

[Console] Update #35.2 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 9 hours starting May 22 1:00am UTC / 10:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #35.2 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) May 19, 2025

