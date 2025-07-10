Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G are all set to launch in India on July 24, 2025. The brand has officially confirmed the launch date and has begun teasing the upcoming Realme 15 series 5G smartphones. In a post, the company said, "Can’t edit out the drama. But everything else? The AI Edit Genie’s on it. In one voice prompt, the industry’s first AI Edit Genie makes it all effortless. #realme15Pro5G is changing the edit game." In the teaser video, Realme shows how the voice command works to change the background of an image in its upcoming smartphones. The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a 7,000 mAh battery. The Realme 15 5G may come with the same processor. Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India is expected to come in between INR 25,999 and INR 27,999. The Realme 15 5G model may be priced at around INR 21,999. Vivo X200 FE Launch in India on July 14, 2025 With 6.31-inch Flat Screen, 6,500mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Teased With AI Features

Can’t edit out the drama. But everything else? The AI Edit Genie’s on it. From Mumbai to London in one voice prompt, the industry’s first AI Edit Genie makes it all effortless. #realme15Pro5G is changing the edit game. Launching 24th July, 7PM. Know More:… pic.twitter.com/tbvkkjR2OQ — realme (@realmeIndia) July 9, 2025

