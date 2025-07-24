Realme 15 5G has been launched in India with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging and boasting 7.69mm thickness. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone has a 50MP dual camera setup and boasts a 7.66mm slim design. It has a HyperGlow 4D Curve+ 144Hz display with 6,500nits of peak brightness and six AI Party Phone features, and offers a Smart AI experience. The Realme 15 5G come with a 50MP primary and 8MP rear camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Realme 15 5G price in India starts at INR 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The higher variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is launched at INR 30,999. The official sale will begin on July 24, 2025. iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)