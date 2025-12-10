The Realme P4x goes on sale in India today, 10 December 2025, and will be available via Flipkart and Realme’s online store at 12PM. Realme’s latest P-series entry-level mid-range smartphone features a 6.72-inch 144Hz display with Full HD+ resolution and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. It has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Interested buyers can choose from three colours: Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green. The Realme P4x price in India starts at INR 15,499 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models are priced at INR 16,999 and INR 17,999 respectively. Lava Play Max Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Lava’s Latest India-Made Smartphone.

Realme P4x 5G Sale Starts Today

Their battery drops mid-game. Ours keeps going. With a massive 7000mAh battery, the #realmeP4x is built to handle long gaming sessions without slowing down or draining out. Starting from ₹13,499* Sale starts tomorrow at 12 PM Know more: https://t.co/bgm05Z34kC… pic.twitter.com/pro7oluv1C — realme (@realmeIndia) December 9, 2025

