The Realme P4x goes on sale in India from December 10, 2025, via Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a large 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and reverse wired charging. It comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera with AI imaging features. Available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green, the handset offers gaming-focused cooling and multiple storage options. REDMI Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Special Edition Teased, Launching Soon in India; Checked Leaked Specifications (Watch Teaser Video).

Realme P4x 5G Sale Starts Tomorrow

Sale starts tomorrow. Offer valid for 12 hours only. The #realmeP4x comes with speed, efficiency, and a powerful 7000mAh battery that keeps up with everything you do. It lasts longer, responds quicker, and stays ready whenever you need it. Starting at ₹13,499* Sale starts… pic.twitter.com/RJCUc8XKeA — realme (@realmeIndia) December 9, 2025

