iQOO Z10R 5G launched in India today during a live launch streaming event with 7.39mm thickness and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, claimed to achieve up to 7,50,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. It comes with a 12GB+12GB Extended RAM option and up to 256GB internal storage. iQOO Z10R 5G boasts a 5,700mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge and ByPass charging. It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor and a 32MP selfie camera - both sides offering 4K video recording capability. The device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED curved display with 1,300 nits of brightness and HDR10+ support. iQOO Z10R 5G has dual stereo speakers IP68/IP69 rating. iQOO Z10R price in India starts at INR 17,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 19,499 for the 8GB+256GB and INR 21,499 for the 12GB+256GB model with a INR 2,000 flat discount. The official prices of each model are INR 19,499, INR 21,499 and INR 23,499. The sale will begin on July 29, 2025. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed

