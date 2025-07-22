New Delhi, July 22: Samsung seems to be preparing for its next launch, the Galaxy S26 series. While there is still time before the official reveal, speculation around the upcoming models has already started surfacing online. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in early next year. Though Samsung has not confirmed anything yet, reports hint at possible changes in features and design. The Galaxy S26 series might come with the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones.

Rumours suggest Samsung could bring some advanced improvements with the S26 Ultra model. Samsung may keep the familiar design for its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, but it may come with a few small changes.

Reports suggest the smartphone could have a cleaner back panel and a better screen-to-body ratio for a new look. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch in India is expected around January 2026. The Galaxy S26 Ultra price may start at around INR 1,59,990 in India. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Camera, Battery, Processor and Other Details Ahead of August Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite 2 processor, and it might offer up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung is also reportedly making a shift in the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera setup, likely to move away from the ISOCELL sensor and may possibly adopt a 200MP Sony sensor. Additionally, the S26 Ultra will likely include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP secondary telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to feature an under-display front camera. As per reports, the device will likely run on Samsung’s next-gen One UI 8, which is expected to be based on Android 16.

