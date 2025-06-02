Mumbai, June 2: Realme C73 5G, a new entry-level smartphone, was launched in India by Realme with various segment-leading specifications and features. The new Realme C73 5G comes with an elegant design and a triple-camera module on the rear (with one functioning camera). It comes with a punch-hole display and is available in two configurations - 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The smartphone packs a large battery and various AI experiences in the INR 10,000 segment.

The owners can expand the RAM using virtual RAM technology that uses storage up to 12GB, making a total of 18GB of usable memory. Realme C73 5G comes with a USB Type-C cable, SIM Card needle, screen protector film, protector case, Quick Guide, and a 15W fast-charging adaptor in the box. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Confirmed for India, Upcoming Tablet Likely To Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Processor; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme C73 5G Price in India

Realme C73 5G price in India starts at INR 10,499 for which the customers get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher variant, having 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, is available at INR 11,499. Realme's latest device is available in the following colours - Onyx Black, Crystal Purple and Jade Green. The company offers INR 500 flat off on Credit Card EMI. The buyers get 10,000 Coins on First Buy from Realme. The device is also available at Bajaj Finserv's No Cost EMI plan.

Realme C73 5G Specifications and Features

Realme C73 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor clocked at 2.4GHz, capable of scoring around 4,20,000 on AnTuTu. The processor is mated with Mali G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1.07 GHz. It comes with a 32MP 'GALAXYCORE GC32E2 AF' Camera on the rear that records 1080p video up to 30 fps. It has an 8MP selfie camera with same video recording capability.

Realme C73 5G is MIL-STD 810H certified, offering military-grade certification to the device. Further, it gets IP64 for more protection against dust and water. Realme has included a 6,000mAh battery in the device that supports a maximum of 15W fast charging. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display that offers 625 nits of peak brightness and offers 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications Tipped, iPhone 17 May Use iPhone 16 Chipset.

Additionally, Realme C73 5G has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, Android 15-based Realme UI 6 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with 5G+5G Dual SIM support. The device comes with 197 grams of weight, Hi-Res Audio certification, and OReality Audio Effect.

