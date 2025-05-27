New Delhi, May 27: Realme GT 7 series launched today at an global event including in India. The Realme GT 7 series comes with Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition smartphone models. These smartphones comes with advanced specifications and features.

The Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition comes with MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Realme GT 7 is available in two colour options, which include IceSense Black, IceSense Blue and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. It features a fibre glass back cover with a pro gaming coating and has a slim 8.3mm profile. Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched With NXTPAPER Technology.

Realme GT 7 Specifications and Features

Realme GT 7T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, and the smartphone offers up to 512GB of internal storage. It comes with a 6.78-inch display and has with several AI-powered features, including an AI Planner that helps users manage their schedules through hands-free operations.

The Realme GT 7 supports gaming at 120FPS and features a 7,700mm vapour chamber cooling system for efficient heat management. The device comes with an AI Travel Snap camera feature, which includes a 50MP sensor with OIS, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens. It also has a 32MP front camera and include a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 7T Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7T is available in three colour options, which include Racing Yellow, IceSense Black, and IceSense Blue. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max processor and offers up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch display.It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor, while the front includes a 32MP camera. The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging. The Realme GT 7T runs on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Price

The Realme GT 7 comes in multiple variants, starting with the 8GB+256GB priced at INR 39,999. However, with bank offers, the variant will be available for INR 34,999. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 42,999, while the 12GB+512GB version will cost INR 46,999. Realme also introduced the GT 7 Dream Edition, which comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at INR 49,999.

The Realme GT 7T with the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 34,999, but with bank offers, interested buyers can get it for INR 28,999. The 12GB+256GB variant is available at INR 37,999, while the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at INR 41,999.

