New Delhi, May 27: Realme GT 7 series launched today at a global event. The Realme GT 7 series comes with Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition smartphone models. Earlier from the GT 7 series, Realme GT 7 Pro was launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in multiple countries.

The Realme GT 7 series comes with a new design, featuring the brand’s latest IceSense Design. To enhance heat dissipation, the Smartphones comes with graphene in the back cover to offer improved thermal management. The company said, "Realme GT 7 is the first phone in the industry, where the back cover serves as Vapour chamber." Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched With NXTPAPER Technology.

Realme GT 7 Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7 comes in two colour options, which include IceSense Blue and IceSense Black. It features a fibre glass back cover with a pro gaming coating and measures 8.3mm in thickness. The smartphone is equipped with a display offering a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The device comes with several AI-powered features, including an AI Planner that helps its users to manage their schedules with hands-free operation. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Realme GT 7 supports 120FPS gaming and includes a 7,700mm vapour chamber cooling system for better thermal performance. The smartphone comes with AI travel Snap camera setup at the rear which includes a 50MP sensor with OIS, Ultrawide lens, and a Telephoto lens. It has a 32MP camera at the front. The smartphone comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).