Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the Realme NARZO 80x 5G to launch in India on April 9. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the early sale timeline. The early access sale of Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G will begin on April 9 from 6 PM to midnight. NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor. It will feature an Esports display. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Additionally, the smartphone maker post read, "Catch LoLzzz Gaming from the @GodLike Esports team live on April 9th at 7 PM and stand a chance to win the all-new Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G." POCO C71 1st Sale Begins in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price and Other Details.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Early Access Sale

Join the livestream. Win the phone. Catch LoLzzz Gaming from the @GodLike Esports team live on April 9th at 7PM and stand a chance to win the all-new #realmeNARZO80Pro5G 📱 Plus, students enjoy exclusive benefits worth ₹1299 during the first sale! Early Access Sale: April 9… pic.twitter.com/ysAuKvZSIf — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 8, 2025

