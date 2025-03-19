Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be launched today in India at 12 PM with 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. The smartphone will offer up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5X) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The display is expected to be 6.7-inch large supporting 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits brightness. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will likely have 50MP primary, 2MP secondary and 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone will offer BGMI game playable at 90 fps. The price of the P3 Ultra may range between INR 25,000 to INR 30,000. iQOO Neo 10R 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Offers 144Hz AMOLED Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Watch Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

