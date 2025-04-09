Realme P3x 5G limited-time sale offer is now live and is only available for today. Realme P3x 5G price for today is INR 11,999 with offers. Interested customers can visit the official website or Flipkart to avail the sale offer from Realme. P3x 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G Chipset and offers up to 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.72-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera and is equipped with a 6,000Ah battery, which supports 45W fast charging. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

