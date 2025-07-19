Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will launch today in India. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor. Galaxy F36 5G may come with a 50MP primary camera and will likely be offered in three colour options. The device is expected to include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature a slim design and could run on One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India may start at around INR 20,000. iQOO Z10R To Launch in India on July 24, 2025 Featuring Triple 50MP Cameras, 4K Recording Capability; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Will Launch Today in India

