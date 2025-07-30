A massive asteroid, Asteroid 2024 YR4, a 15-story building-sized space rock, poses a small but significant risk of crashing into the Moon in 2032, potentially triggering a series of dangerous space events. If it impacts, it could create the largest lunar crater in 5,000 years, ejecting debris that may reach Earth and trigger a destructive meteor shower. This lunar collision could also disrupt thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit, causing operational challenges for space infrastructure. While current chances of impact are slim, the potential consequences for astronauts, satellites, and Earth’s atmosphere are significant. Scientists await improved observations after 2028 to better assess the asteroid’s path and risks. ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid: NASA Issues Warning of Asteroid 2025 BS4 To Zoom Past Earth Today at 10 Times Speed of a Bullet, Here’s What You Should Know.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Threatens Moon:

DETAILS: Asteroid 2024 YR4, about the size of a 15-story building, has a small chance of hitting the Moon in 2032. If it does, it could create a 1-km-wide crater—the largest lunar impact in 5,000 years—ejecting debris into space, some of which may reach Earth. The impact could… — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 29, 2025

Possible Moon Impact Could Trigger Meteor Shower:

Massive asteroid on potential impact path with the Moon could trigger destructive meteor shower on earth https://t.co/jnhpbkozpz pic.twitter.com/x5OqMvxU0W — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2025

