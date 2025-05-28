Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for a remarkable achievement. Recently, the aerospace company saw the first-ever successful re-flight of a Super Heavy booster during the Starship Flight 9 launch. Elon Musk also said, "Launch cadence for next 3 flights will be faster, at approximately 1 every 3 to 4 weeks." Elon Musk said that the Starship made it to the scheduled ship engine cutoff, marking a big improvement over the last flight and no significant loss of heat shield tiles during ascent. Starship Flight 9 Launch: Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Moves Starship and Super Heavy Booster To Launch Pad at Starbase for 9th Flight Test.

'Great Achievement by the SpaceX Team', Said Elon Musk

Elon Musk Said Starship Had Big Improvement Over Last Night

Starship made it to the scheduled ship engine cutoff, so big improvement over last flight! Also, no significant loss of heat shield tiles during ascent. Leaks caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase. Lot of good data to review. Launch cadence for… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2025

