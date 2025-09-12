Elon Musk-run SpaceX has launched the Nusantara Lima mission. SpaceX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 12, 2025, and said, "Falcon 9 launches the Nusantara Lima mission from Florida." The Nusantara Lima mission was launched to geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, September 11, at 9:56 PM ET (Friday, September 12, around 8:26 AM IST). The first-stage booster used in this mission completed its 23rd flight, which previously supported missions like Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-b, USSF-124, BlueBird 1-5, and 18 Starlink launches. NASA Blocks Chinese Citizens With US Visas From Working on Its Space Programmes To Ensure ‘Security’ of Facilities and Networks.

Nusantara Lima Mission Launched

