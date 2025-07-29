Elon Musk announced that SpaceX would introduce the Starship V3 launch vehicle, the successor of Starship V2, by the end of 2025. Elon Musk made this announcement as Starship moved to the launch site at Starbase for pre-flight testing. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted, "This is V2 Starship. V3 hopefully launches end of year." The upcoming Starship V3 launch vehicle from SpaceX would likely be a more capable, larger with higher payload capacity, reusable launch vehicle than the V2. SpaceX-NASA Crew-11 Mission: Falcon 9 To Launch Dragon to International Space Station on July 31; Check Time and Other Details.

SpaceX Starship V3 Likely Launching by End of This Year: Elon Musk

This is V2 Starship. V3 hopefully launches end of year. https://t.co/3chdqDhBiO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2025

