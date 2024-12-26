Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared an update about its upcoming SpaDeX mission. ISRO informed that its SpaDeX satellites have been successfully integrated with the PSLV-C60 at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The Indian Space Agency confirmed that the launch is scheduled for December 30, 2024, at 21:58 IST from Sriharikota. The public can witness the launch event live from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota. Registrations for the event began on December 23, 2024, at 6 PM. SpaDeX Mission Update: ISRO To Launch PSLV-C60 on December 30 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ISRO SpaDeX Mission Update

PSLV-C60/SpaDeX Mission Update: 📷 Integration Milestone! SpaDeX satellites have been successfully integrated with PSLV-C60 at SDSC SHAR. A step closer to liftoff! Stay tuned for more updates.#ISRO #SpaDeX pic.twitter.com/AjMc12QIux — ISRO (@isro) December 26, 2024

