ISRO shared a post on May 15, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing an update about their upcoming mission. The post featured a timelapse video of the PSLV-C61 / EOS-09, marking ISRO's 101st launch. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was moved from the Payload Integration Facility (PIF) to the Mobile Service Tower (MST) at the SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota for further integration. The development brought the mission closer to its scheduled liftoff on May 18, 2025. ISRO will launch the EOS-09, which is a high-powered radar satellite. As per reports, it will offer sharper images and faster warnings in times of crisis. Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Lift Off to ISS on June 8 As NASA Reschedules Multiple Upcoming Missions.

ISRO 101st Launch, EOS-09 Mission

Watch this timelapse of PSLV-C61 / EOS-09 — marking ISRO’s 101st launch — as PSLV is moved from the Payload Integration Facility (PIF) to the Mobile Service Tower (MST) at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota for further integration. A step closer to launch on 18 May at 5:59 IST!#PSLVC61… pic.twitter.com/9uEI4oZzlo — ISRO (@isro) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)