Japan recently conducted a novel experiment with a rocket engine that uses liquid methane derived from cow dung. This is the first time in the world that liquid biomethane (LBM) has been tested as a rocket fuel, which could pave the way for a greener alternative. Interstellar Technologies, a Japanese space startup, conducted a vital test of its Cosmos engine for the Zero rocket at the Hokkaido Spaceport. Interstellar Technologies shared the video of the first static fire test using Liquid Biomethane. ISRO Congratulates Japan's JAXA on Successful Launching of 'Moon Sniper' Lunar Lander SLIM to Space.

Japan Tests Rocket Engine Powered by Cow Dung

／ Breaking news from the test stand🔥 ＼ Here's a short footage of IST's first static fire test using Liquid Biomethane🚀 pic.twitter.com/695ld0kGmo — Interstellar Technologies (@istellartech_en) December 7, 2023

To the Moo-N?

VIDEO: 🇯🇵 To the moo-n? Cow dung fuels Japan's space ambitions Japan's space industry has potentially opened a new chapter with a start-up testing a prototype rocket engine that runs on fuel derived purely from locally-sourced cow dung 📹 @atishpatel INTERSTELLAR TECHNOLOGIES pic.twitter.com/Mf0TOTY3iL — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 18, 2023

