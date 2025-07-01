NASA has announced that astronaut Anil Menon will embark on his first spaceflight in June 2026 as a flight engineer and crew member of Expedition 75 aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Menon will launch on the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio is set to spend approximately eight months on the ISS, conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations to support future space missions. Menon, selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021 and graduated in 2024, has been preparing for this assignment following his completion of candidate training. Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here’s the Truth Behind NASA’s Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

NASA assigns astronaut Anil Menon to first Space Station Mission. Astronaut Anil Menon will embark on his first mission to the International Space Station, serving as a flight engineer and Expedition 75 crew member. Menon will launch aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft in…

