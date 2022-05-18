NASA has recently shared an image that showed the giant star Herschel 36, at the centre of the Lagoon Nebula. The star is '200,000 times brighter than the Sun' and is located around 4,000 light-years away. Sharing the mesmerizing image on Instagram NASA wrote, "This massive star is still young in a cosmic sense, roughly 1 million years old, and is throwing off its natal cocoon of material – ionized gasses like hydrogen and nitrogen". NASA Finds Novel Ways To Track Climate Change and Groundwater Loss Across Planet.

