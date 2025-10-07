The winner, or winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced today, October 7, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. People can watch the live streaming of the event as the Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced soon. The physics honor has been awarded 118 times to 226 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024. Last year, artificial intelligence pioneers John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton won the physics prize for helping create the building blocks of machine learning. Nobel Prize: 7 Facts We Bet You Didn't Know.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Live Streaming:

