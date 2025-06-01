Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC). This powerful solar storm event marks a significant disturbance in the planet's magnetic field, with varying intensity expected throughout its duration. NOAA has advised the general public to monitor updates on the SWPC website and, if located near the predicted auroral zone, may catch a glimpse of the aurora in the US under clear night skies. NOAA has also alerted authorities and infrastructure operators to take precautionary measures as this storm may possibly cause voltage control issues, anomalies in satellite operations, and prolonged GPS disruptions. Solar Storm Alert: Strong G-3 Class Geomagnetic Storms Predicted on March 23.

Severe G4 Geomagnetic Storm Hits Earth

BREAKING: Severe G4-level geomagnetic storm has just hit. pic.twitter.com/wH8FzR0L5H — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)