Elon Musk-run SpaceX shared an update on January 15, 2025, about its upcoming mission. The company announced that Falcon 9 is positioned vertically on Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) in Florida, preparing up for tonight's launch to the Moon. The mission, known as Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1, aims to deliver key payloads, including ispace’s RESILIENCE lunar lander. The liftoff is scheduled at 1:11 AM ET, with a backup window available tomorrow at 1:09 AM ET if needed. SpaceX has also invited viewers to watch the event live through its webcast, which begins an hour before liftoff. The broadcast will be accessible on the SpaceX account and the new X TV app. Indian Space-Tech Startups Pixxel and Digantara Launch First Three Satellites of Firefly Constellation Onboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Monitor Earth, Space Objects.

SpaceX Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1

Falcon 9 is vertical on pad 39A in Florida ahead of tonight's launch of the @Firefly_Space Blue Ghost and @ispace_inc RESILIENCE lunar landers to the Moon in ~3.5 hours from now → https://t.co/0h1QaJCVyY pic.twitter.com/VJQMCg0shS — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)