Elon Musk-run SpaceX successfully launched the NROL-145 mission on Sunday, April 20 at 5:29 AM. PT (around 06:00 PM IST). The launch took place six months after the United States Space Force announced Falcon 9 would launch new national security missions in October 2024. The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. SpaceX launched NROL-145 Mission and completed its first of the new national security missions awarded in October 2024. ‘Sky Debris’? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on ‘Space Debris’ (Watch Video).

SpaceX NROL-145 Mission

Falcon 9 launches NROL-145 from California, completing our first of the new national security missions awarded in October 2024 pic.twitter.com/wrvSXDTXDf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)