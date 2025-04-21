SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, April 21, for the 32nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-32) mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff is scheduled on April 21 at 4:15 AM ET (around 1:45 PM IST). In case of delays, a backup launch window is available on Tuesday, April 22, at 3:53 AM ET (around 1:23 PM IST). It marks the fifth trip to the space station for the Dragon spacecraft. The Dragon spacecraft earlier completed CRS-22, CRS-24, CRS-27, and CRS-30 missions successfully. SpaceX NROL-145 Mission: Elon Musk-Run Company Launches Its 1st of New National Security Mission From Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SpaceX CRS-32 Mission

Up next: Watch Falcon 9 launch Dragon’s 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/97ZbfZyCeg pic.twitter.com/W4wS4P0QW7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2025

