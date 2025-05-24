Elon Musk's SpaceX completed 450th Falcon rocket landings during Starlink mission on May 23, 2025. Falcon 9 rocket carried 27 Starlink satellites onboard during a mission called "SpaceX 11-16". So far, Elon Musk's Starlink company has over an estimated 8,700 satellites into the orbit for providing high-quality internet services. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the Falcon team for achieving the 450 rocket landings. X Outage Continues: Elon Musk’s Platform Announces Login and Signup Services Unavailable for Users, Says Will Be Delay in Notification, Premium Features.

'Congrats Falcon Team on 450 Rocket Landings': SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Congrats Falcon team on 450 rocket landings! https://t.co/qJsGoF7mLP — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025

