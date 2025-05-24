Elon Musk's X platform suffered from a data centre outage yesterday, which affected many services of the platform including DMs. The platform said that it would still affect the login and signup services for some users. The X DMs outage was a significant point which affected thousands of users globally across many regions. X said, "We're still experiencing issues from yesterday's data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features." The social platform said that the X team was working 24/7 to resolve the issue and assured us they would update soon. Made in India iPhones Will Still Be Cheaper Than US, Even With Donald Trump's 25% Tariffs on Apple: Global Trade Research Initiative Report.

X Outage Caused by Data Centre Glitch May Continue to Affect Some Users

We're still experiencing issues from yesterday's data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features. Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience—updates soon. — Engineering (@XEng) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)