Residents of Arizona reported a mysterious sighting as they recorded video footage of an "alien" blue object flying in the sky, sparking speculation of a UFO encounter. The incident has sparked speculation and intrigue, with many questioning the nature of the unidentified flying object. While some speculate it could be a drone or a weather balloon, others entertain the possibility of extraterrestrial origin, fueling discussions and curiosity among locals and UFO enthusiasts alike. UFO Hotspot in UK: Expert Urges Government To Investigate London Stansted Airport UAP Sightings.

Unidentified Blue Object Filmed

WATCH Residents in Arizona, United States, capture footage of an unidentified blue object. pic.twitter.com/Xja8AQUk45 — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 1, 2024

#BREAKING: 🛸 RESIDENTS IN ARIZONA, USA, CAPTURE VIDEO OF UNIDENTIFIED BLUE OBJECT The skies of Arizona host an enigmatic visitor, sparking intrigue and debate among observers. What could this blue marvel be? #UFOs #Arizona pic.twitter.com/S4NsxjwXJI — Genius Bot X (@GeniusBotX) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)