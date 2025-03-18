Gemini in Android Studio is getting its most significant update since it was first introduced. The update will enhance the AI-powered coding assistant by adding multimodal support and an Enterprise Tier. The update will assist developers throughout all phases of the development process. Whether it is design, development or troubleshooting, Gemini will help to streamline the Android development experience. It includes faster prototyping capabilities, offers quicker explanations of code to help developers to understand their work efficiently, and more. If you are a new developer, you can start using Gemini by downloading the latest Canary version of Android Studio. Once you have it installed, open or start a new project in Android Studio. To access Gemini, go to the menu and click on View, then select Tool Windows, and choose Gemini. If you are not signed in to your Google account, a prompt will appear to sign in and then enter your Google account details. After signing in, a chat box will appear, which will allow you to start using Gemini's interface. Gemini Deep Research Update: Google Doubles Monthly Reports for Users at No Cost to 100% Mobile Users After Receiving Overwhelming Response for Feature.

Gemini AI Assistant Gets Major Update in Android Studio

Gemini in Android Studio is getting its biggest update since launch! The AI-powered coding assistant gets multimodal support, an Enterprise Tier, and features that support developers at every stage of the development lifecycle, including design. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N0DgWoXwNx — Android Studio (@AndroidStudio) March 17, 2025

