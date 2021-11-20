On Saturday, SpaceX announced that it has completed a static fire test and targeting November 23 as the launch date of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). "NASA will intentionally crash the DART spacecraft into an asteroid to see if that is an effective way to change its course" SpaceX Tweeted.

NASA will intentionally crash the DART spacecraft into an asteroid to see if that is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 19, 2021

