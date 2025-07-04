Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. It may include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. However, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been leaked. Renders shared by tipster @Jukanlosreve reveal that the phone may arrive in a blue colour option and will have a triple camera set up at the rear. The device is expected to measure around 4.5mm when opened and 9mm when closed. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8.2-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device may feature a 200MP main camera and is expected to be priced at around INR 1,69,990 in India. Moto G96 5G Launch in India on July 9, Will Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7 pic.twitter.com/h8EhC7LbTP — Jukan Choi (@Jukanlosreve) July 3, 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design

Galaxy Z Fold7 - Their best design yet! ✨️ • Removal of the horrible camera rings • Thinnest profile ever at only 4.5 mm thick when open, 9 mm when closed • Now with a bigger screen, ~7.8-8" internal, 6.5" external This is such an amazing revamp!!! pic.twitter.com/fhqDG0kb69 — BenIt Pro (@BennettBuhner) July 4, 2025

