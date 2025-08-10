TECNO Mobile has confirmed the TECNO Spark Go 5G launch date in India. The upcoming Spark Go 5G from TECNO Mobile is set to launch in India on August 14, 2025, at 12 PM. The TECNO smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery and 7.99mm thickness. It will weigh 194 grams. TECNO Spark Go 5G will offer features like "No Network Communication", Circle to Search and AI Writing Assistant. More details will be revealed soon. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Expected Soon in India Likely With Exynos Processor; Check Out Leaked Specifications and Features.

TECNO Spark Go 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed

TECNO Spark Go 5G launching on August 14th in India. pic.twitter.com/754PtSSUYU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 10, 2025

