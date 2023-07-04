Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, is anticipated to be launched on July 6, according to the app's listing on the App Store. Threads with screenshots and some preliminary information appeared on Google Play on Saturday, but a listing on Google Play didn't contain a release date. Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly set to unveil Meta's Twitter alternative in the United States on Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg Copies Elon Musk, Announces Twitter-Like $12 Monthly Subscription Plan 'Meta Verified'; Facebook and Instagram Profiles to Get Paid Blue Badge.

Threads App Launch Date

BREAKING: Meta's Twitter alternative, Threads, will be released on Thursday in the United States and on Friday for the rest of the world. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 3, 2023

NEW - Mark Zuckerberg will unleash his Twitter clone app called "Threads" this Thursday, Friday. pic.twitter.com/jnkFsI2N4Z — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)