After the chaos over the Blue subscription by Twitter, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be following Elon Musk's footsteps. Zuckerberg has announced that users will have to pay $12 on the web and $15 on ios devices per month for Blue Badge on Meta products such as Facebook and Instagram for verification tick among other benefits. Meta Layoffs: Tech Firm Gives Thousands of Employees ‘Subpar’ Performance Ratings, More Sacking Likely.

Mark Zuckerberg Copies Elon Musk:

JUST IN - Zuckerberg copies Twitter: $12 bucks per month to get verified and receive a blue badge. pic.twitter.com/QrNH9KGMVI — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 19, 2023

