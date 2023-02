Twitter Blue subscribers can now post longer tweets. Customers who pay Rs 900 a month can now benefit from a 4,000-character limit - substantially more than the standard 280 characters for those with free accounts. Here’s how users went on to test the long format tweet feature. Twitter Down: Netizens Flood Social Media With Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes After Microblogging Site Faced Global Outage.

Twitter Allows Long Format Tweets:

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

Banana!

banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banana banan — #Minions (@Minions) February 8, 2023

pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 8, 2023

Cool Story Bro:

cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story o cool story bro cool story bro cool story bro cool story… https://t.co/9jUjI1bbRU — greg (@greg16676935420) February 8, 2023

gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang gang — Gutter Cat Gang (@GutterCatGang) February 8, 2023

Dumb Idea?

dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea dumb idea — Thinknoodles #RIPKopi 🐶🍜 (@Thinknoodles) February 8, 2023

