Consumers across India are getting major disruptions in mobile payments as UPI platforms, including big names like GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm, suffer a wholesale outage. Many users, particularly those operating in marketplaces, are unable to make transactions. Reports indicate that the UPI services are down presently, with multiple users complaining while trying to pay on digital wallets and apps. The outage is bringing widespread discomfort to consumers as well as business entities that depend upon smooth digital payments. The #UPIDown hashtag trend started, with users posting their comments and expressing disappointment regarding the inconvenience caused to them by the service interruption. One of the users tweeted, "Stranded in the market and unable to make a single payment due to UPI being down. What's happening? #UPIDown #GPayFail." Another user posted, "Wishing this gets sorted soon, I have several payments pending and nothing is working. #PhonePe #UPIDown." UPI Transactions Surge: INR 24 Lakh Crore Worth Transactions Carried Out in India in April 2025, Daily Numbers Rose to 596 Million, Says NPCI.

Users React on X as Payments Fail on GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm

UPI and SBI services are currently down. pic.twitter.com/eh4lfHI14z — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 12, 2025

UPI DOWN?? — VIKRAM (@Gobhiji3) May 12, 2025

Is UPI down? I'm in the market and unable to make any payments.#UPIDown — Amit Jha (@Amit_definite) May 12, 2025

UPI services are down across major platforms like GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm. In a country moving rapidly towards digital payments, such frequent outages raise serious concerns.#UPIDown #GPay #PhonePe Pune #LaCasaDeLosFamososCol pic.twitter.com/btdduJ0qOt — ✨Kavya Singh (@singhkavya55) May 12, 2025

