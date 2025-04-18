Vivo T4 5G will launch in India on April 22, 2025. The smartphone is being teased as the “segment brightest Quad Curved display.” The vivo T4 5G will come with a 6.67-inch display, which may offer up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 5,000 nits of brightness. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The device may feature a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. It will also feature a 7,300mAh battery, supported by 90W flash charging. The Vivo T4 5G price might be around INR 20,000 in India. One UI 7 Update: Samsung Resumes Rollout of OS for Galaxy S24 Devices After a Week’s Pause; Check Features and Other Details.

Vivo T4 5G To Come With ‘Segment Brightest Quad Curved Display’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)