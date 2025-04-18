New Delhi, April 18: Samsung has reportedly resumed the rollout of the One UI 7 update to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series following a temporary halt due to an alleged software bug. The One UI 7 update based on Android 15 for Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, initially began its rollout on April 7. However, it was paused just a week later after users reported encountering problems.

Samsung spokesperson reportedly said, “The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.” The pause in the Samsung One UI 7 update was reportedly due to a bug that was may be related to problems with unlocking devices. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New ‘Dark’ Variant Teased, Launch Expected Soon; Check Details.

As per Samsung’s Korean community forums, a solutions manager said, "Samsung Electronics had been rolling out the One UI 7 update for models such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 since the 7th of this month, but temporarily suspended the update due to some issues requiring maintenance."

Samsung One UI 7 Features

Samsung One UI 7 update is expected to bring design and feature improvements. Reports suggest One UI 7 may include redesigned icons, smoother animations, and updated layouts. The Quick Panel is expected to offer swiping down from the left side now will show notifications, while the right side will show toggles and sliders.

A new "Now Bar" will likely appear on the lock screen for showing live updates like music, recordings, and more. The update will may also introduce faster animations, a clean camera interface and a new pill-shaped battery icon displaying the percentage.

One UI 7 Rollout Timeline on Samsung Galaxy Devices

In India, users are expected to receive the update within the coming days or weeks and should frequently check their device settings for software updates. Samsung will roll out One UI 7 update starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in April 2025. The update may also reach the Galaxy S23 models, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S10 series during the same month. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Starts on April 23; Know Everything About Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India.

In May 2025, devices including the Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A35 may be scheduled to receive the update. By June 2025, the rollout will likely extend to models such as the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A15, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab A9 Plus.

