Vivo T4R 5G launch date in India is scheduled on July 31, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a quad-curved AMOLED display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. As per reports, the Vivo T4R 5G price in India will likely be around INR 20,000. Reports suggest that the smartphone could include a 5,700mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging. It may feature a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. iPhone Fold Price, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch, Apple’s Foldable iPhone Reportedly Coming in September 2026 As Part of iPhone 18 Series.

Vivo T4R 5G Will Launch in India on July 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)