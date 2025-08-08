Vivo V60 price in India has leaked ahead of the launch on August 12, 2025. As per a tipster (@yabhishekhd), the Vivo V60 price for the 8GB+128GB variant may be INR 37,000 in India. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will run on Funtouch OS 15. Vivo V60 camera setup will include a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto lens. Additionally, it may feature a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP front camera. The device may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 9: Check Expected Camera Specifications and Price of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Vivo V60 Price in India Leaked

Exclusive ✨ Vivo V60 Price. (India) 8GB+128GB 💰 ₹37,000 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 8, 2025

