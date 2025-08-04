Bharti Airtel’s AI-powered digital arm Xtelify (formerly Airtel Digital) has launched 'Airtel Cloud', a sovereign telco-grade cloud platform capable of handling 140 crore transactions per minute for the company's own use. Bharti Airtel said it extended the tech to the ever-evolving Indian businesses. The company said, "...the highly secure and reliable Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity and guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs and no vendor lock-ins." It is hosted on sustainable data centres and managed by 300 certified experts. It also offers GenAI-based provisioning. Xtelify also introduced a next-gen AI software platform aimed at global telecoms to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and increase ARPU. Bharti Airtel confirmed signing major partnership deals with Singtel, Globe Telecom, and Airtel Africa for its platforms like Xtelify Work, Serve, Data Engine, and IQ. Airtel MD Gopal Vittal called it a "pivotal moment". Adani Group Denies Bloomberg Report on Tie-Up With China’s BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy, Calls It ‘Baseless and Misleading’.

Bharti Airtel's Xtelify Launches "Airtel Cloud' for Indian and Global Customers

Today marks a major milestone as #Airtel launches #Xtelify, its new digital arm, bringing AI-powered software platforms to transform telco operations globally. It unveils #AirtelCloud: built in India for India, ensuring full data sovereignty, telco-grade reliability & optimized… pic.twitter.com/XYAo0WpKAD — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) August 4, 2025

