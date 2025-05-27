WhatsApp iPad app is expected to launch soon after years of demand from users. The Meta-owned messaging app has hinted at bringing a dedicated app for Apple iPad. It comes after the official WhatsApp account on X (formerly Twitter) replied with an “eyes” emoji to a user who asked about an iPad version. The response suggests that the WhatsApp iPad app might finally be coming. However, the company has not confirmed a timeline for the release. As per reports, the new app could look similar to the Mac version of WhatsApp. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Chat Media Hub’ Feature To Help Manage Shared Multimedia Without Opening Each Conversation.

